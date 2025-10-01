Salmon Arm News

Two men arrested for drunken parking lot brawl, Chase RCMP says

Mounties say two men were arrested and held in cells overnight after police responded to a parking lot brawl in Chase involving two brothers and an older man.

The group had allegedly been drinking together earlier that evening.

According to Chase RCMP, officers responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of an establishment on Brooke Drive on Sept. 27, a little after 10 p.m.

“The caller reported that a physical altercation broke out involving four people who had been drinking together earlier in the evening,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg, Chase RCMP spokesperson.

“The altercation involved two siblings and an older man, while the older man’s girlfriend appeared to be trying to break up the fight.”

She said when police arrived, officers quickly intervened to break up a fight between two men.

“Despite police efforts, the two siblings refused to cooperate with police, declined an offer for a safe ride home, and repeatedly attempted to continue the altercation,” Van Wilgenburg said.

“One male youth appeared to be the primary instigator of the altercation and seemed to be enjoying the disruption.”

The two men involved in the fight were both arrested for causing a disturbance and held in cells overnight.

Police said the older man was assessed by Emergency Health Services on scene, and all parties involved were found to be intoxicated by alcohol.