CSRD says legal proceedings launched against Spa Hills composting facility

CSRD sues compost facility

Photo: Ministry of the Environment and Parks A storage area at the Spa Hills composting facility.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says it has started legal action against the Spa Hills composting facility south of Salmon Arm due to an ongoing failure to follow CSRD bylaws.

The proceedings were confirmed in a letter dated Sept. 22, which was sent by the CSRD to residents who had previously submitted complaints about Spa Hills Farm Compost. A resident posted a copy of the letter on social media.

During a closed door meeting on Sept. 18, the CSRD board voted in approval of a motion authorizing staff to “take all measures necessary” to bring the composting facility into compliance with regional district bylaws, “including the commencement of legal proceedings.”

This came months after a decision by the board in April to vote against a zoning amendment put forward by the owners of the Spa Hills composting facility which would legitimize the size of their composting operation.

The facility is only permitted to use 500 square metres on its property for composting and curing. However, according to the zoning bylaw application, the property owners wanted to be allowed to use 23,725 square metres for composting and curing to reflect the current size and scale of their operations.

The CSRD said following the board's decision to reject the zoning amendment, staff tried to work with the owners of the Spa Hills composting facility to bring them into compliance with CSRD bylaws, but “these efforts have yet to produce any results.”

Complaints from residents

Residents who live near the compost facility took signs and placards to protest outside CSRD offices while the April zoning discussion was taking place. Many have complained about foul odours and other problems with the compost facility as far back as 2023.

Last year, a group of residents presenting at a CSRD board meeting noted several issues with the facility, including concerns over birds dropping rotting meat onto adjacent properties and leachate being discharged into the environment.

This presentation concluded with the residents saying they were planning legal action against the CSRD and the Ministry of the Environment for alleged failures of enforcement in relation to the composting facility.

In February 2025, some residents launched a GoFundMe to raise money for potential lawsuits or other legal challenges related to the facility.

Non-compliance with regulations

In the Sept. 22 notification to residents, the CSRD said its staff was made aware of facility non-compliance with provincial recycling regulations in March of last year, after the Ministry of the Environment sent a warning letter to the compost facility landowner.

The facility has received several notices from the ministry telling owners they are not acting in compliance with Organic Matter Recycling Regulations and Agriculture Environmental Management regulations.

The most recent notice of non-compliance was issued on July 16, 2025. The letter noted the facility had previously been warned about the same issues in March and September 2024.

These warning notices are publicly available through the natural resource compliance and enforcement online database.

When Castanet reached out to the CSRD, the regional district confirmed it had sent the letter to residents who had previously lodged complaints against the compost facility.

In the letter, the CSRD said it wouldn't be commenting further on the matter while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Spa Hills Farm Compost has not responded to a request for comment.