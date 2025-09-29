Salmon Arm News

Campfire bans lifted through most of the Shuswap

Photo: Colin Dacre Campfire ban lifted in many parts of the Shuswap

Campfire bans across the Shuswap were lifted at noon on Monday, spurred by a decision from BC Wildfire Service to lift a category 1 fire ban in the Kamloops fire centre.

The City of Salmon Arm and the District of Sicamous announced they would lift their campfire bans in accordance with BC Wildfire Service.

However, Skwlax te Secwepemcu'lecw has said it will be keeping a total fire ban in place on all of its reserves.

In a social media post on Friday, the City of Salmon Arm said even though the ban has eased, a permit is still required to have a campfire in municipal boundaries.

Permits are available for purchase at city hall from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. They cost $10, and are good for one full calendar year.

The City of Salmon Arm has other regulations governing campfires within city limits.

All campfires must only use dry, seasoned wood, and must burn within a permanent fixture set back a minimum of five metres from property lines, structures or brush. Fires must be extinguished by 11 p.m.

Certified propane or gas stoves and fire pits are also allowed.

Burn barrels, chimineas, tiki torches, sky lanterns and fireworks remain prohibited, even with the campfire ban lifted.

Skwlax te Secwepemcu'lecw announced it would be keeping a total fire ban in place via a Voyent Alert on Monday morning.

“SteS understands that the Kamloops Fire Centre has elected to rescind the Category 1 Fire Prohibition (campfires) on Monday, Sept. 29, at noon, but SteS will continue to maintain our total fire ban for all SteS reserves until further notice,” reads the alert.

The band said it would continue to monitor the weather and fire danger rating and notify members when a decision is made to rescind the ban.

Skwlax te Secwepemcu'lecw moved to a total fire ban on reserve lands on July 7, much earlier than the campfire ban in the Kamloops Fire centre issued by BCWS on Aug. 28.

Along with campfires, other fire-related activities are also prohibited, including fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, and burn barrels or burn cages of any size.

The prohibition does not include certified cooking stoves or portable campfire apparatus that use gas, propane or briquettes, as long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.