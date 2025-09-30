Salmon Arm treble clef officially named a top three finalist in Great Canadian Landmark Contest
Treble clef heading to finals
Salmon Arm’s iconic treble clef landmark has made it to the finals of the Great Canadian Landmark contest.
In a social media post, Municipal World magazine announced the treble clef was named a top three finalist in its annual Great Canadian Landmark contest.
The treble clef was one of more than 40 municipal landmarks nominated by residents for the contest.
In the first round of fan voting, the treble clef racked up more than 1,400 votes, putting it far ahead of most of their competition including landmarks like the Wawa Goose from Wawa, Ont., and Eddie the Squirrel from Edson, Alta.
The contest winner will be announced at the Communities in Bloom Symposium and Awards event being held from Oct. 16 to 18 in Stratford, Ont.
The winner of the inaugural Great Canadian Landmark contest in 2024 was Prince George's beloved mascot Mr. PG.
