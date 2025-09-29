Salmon Arm News

8-year-old magnet fisherman recovers large metal bracket from Shuswap Lake

Local boy reels in bracket

Photo: City of Salmon Arm 8-year-old Linden Zandberg posing with the large metal bracket he recovered from Shuswap Lake

Linden Zandberg, an 8-year-old Salmon Arm resident, was thanked by the city after he helped recover a large metal bracket from Shuswap Lake.

In a social media post, the city thanked Zandberg for his help removing metal debris from the lake bottom.

“While magnet fishing at the Canoe Wharf, Linden reeled in one heavy surprise, a large metal bracket that had broken off the wharf,” reads the post.

“Thanks to his sharp eyes (and strong pull!), our team was able to recover it safely.”

The city said they are grateful to Zandberg for helping keep the wharf area clean and safe.