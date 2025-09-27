Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm city council considers the costs of annual mosquito control program

Mosquitoes cost city $23K

Photo: Pixabay.com A close-up of a mosquito on someone's skin

Salmon Arm council is continuing to learn more about mosquito control as it considers moving away from the longstanding practice.

At a Sept. 18 meeting, council received a report on the amount spent annually on the city’s mosquito control program.

Council requested this report at a July council meeting following a presentation from Dr. Art Borkent, a local insect taxonomist. In his presentation, Borkent told council he feels mosquito control programs are ineffective.

He said it was impossible to affect the actual number of mosquitos hatching in a given year due to the sheer volume of insects.

“There’s piles of them,” Borkent said. “And you can spray ditches and spray the places where you can see little pools, but this is just a small fraction of what is out there."

Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, presented council with the report on annual mosquito control costs.

“City records indicate the mosquito control efforts have been underway since 2011, but the program has evolved significantly over the years,” he said.

The program is designated as a nuisance and vector mosquito surveillance and control program. It aims to minimize the amount of nuisance adult mosquitoes as well as the potential transmission of mosquito-borne diseases, according to Gerow’s report.

“This is accomplished through the targeted suppression of larval mosquito populations using an integrated pest management approach that encompasses surveillance, prevention and control strategies,” Gerow said.

“Bio-rational larvicides are applied directly to water-bearing sites via ground based granular treatments, and all activities are carried out in accordance with the City of Salmon Arm pest management plan.”

He said a significant portion of the program is devoted to public education initiatives, as staff conduct ongoing conversations with property owners, business operators and residents who notice larval mosquito activity on their properties.

“The program is designed to suppress mosquito populations, but not eliminate them entirely,” Gerow said.

“Data from our 2024 program revealed the collection of 15 mosquito species during both larval and adult sampling. Several of these species were recognized as highly competent vectors of disease.”

He said a total of 16.25 hectares of larval mosquito habitat were treated in 2024, along with 1,702 roadside catch basins.

The city spent $23,644 on its mosquito control program in 2025, a slight increase from the $22,517 spent in 2024.

“I think between the CSRD, where Coun. [Tim] Lavery and I sit, and this table, we've all learned an awful lot about mosquito control in the last six eight months,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

“Long-time Coun. Wayne Matthews used to say we swallow an elephant and choke on a flea, but I think we should say choke on a mosquito.

“We make big number decisions very easily, but we spend a lot of time on smaller ones.”

Gerow told council the contract is up for the city's current mosquito control contract, but there is an option to extend the contract for two additional years at a similar cost to recent years.

Staff will bring the extension to council during this year’s budget discussions unless directed otherwise.