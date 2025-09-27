Two vehicle crash off of Highway 97 damages 'Sicamous Live more' sign
Truck crashes 'Sicamous'
An attempt to avoid a crash with a car trying to turn onto Highway 97A south of Sicamous on Friday afternoon ended badly for one truck driver, as they swerved into a district sign instead.
Sicamous RCMP said officers were called just before 1 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash.
"A southbound Ford F150 towing a travel trailer had encountered an electric car which had attempted to turn left from a pullout on the southbound shoulder to travel northbound," RCMP said in their news release.
Unfortunately, the driver of the car attempted the turn on a corner with little visibility.
They pulled out, and the driver of the truck tried to avoid a collision with them.
The truck ended up hitting the front of the car in their swerving attempt before going off-road into the northbound ditch and striking the 'Sicamous live more' sign.
RCMP said both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash. No injuries were reported.
Police issued a ticket to the driver of the car for failing to keep right of a double solid yellow line.
