Salmon Arm News

Two vehicle crash off of Highway 97 damages 'Sicamous Live more' sign

Truck crashes 'Sicamous'

Photo: RCMP Two vehicle crash damaged the Sicamous sign on Friday afternoon

An attempt to avoid a crash with a car trying to turn onto Highway 97A south of Sicamous on Friday afternoon ended badly for one truck driver, as they swerved into a district sign instead.

Sicamous RCMP said officers were called just before 1 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash.

"A southbound Ford F150 towing a travel trailer had encountered an electric car which had attempted to turn left from a pullout on the southbound shoulder to travel northbound," RCMP said in their news release.

Unfortunately, the driver of the car attempted the turn on a corner with little visibility.

They pulled out, and the driver of the truck tried to avoid a collision with them.

The truck ended up hitting the front of the car in their swerving attempt before going off-road into the northbound ditch and striking the 'Sicamous live more' sign.

RCMP said both vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash. No injuries were reported.

Police issued a ticket to the driver of the car for failing to keep right of a double solid yellow line.