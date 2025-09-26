Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says residents 'shocked' by hateful graffiti; promises quick cleanup of pride crosswalks

Mayor 'shocked' by graffiti

Photo: Luc Rempel Pride crosswalk defaced with the name KIRK in reference to recently slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk

UPDATE: 6:21 p.m.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison says residents were “shocked” and “offended,” by recent vandalism of pride crosswalks.

The city’s public works department were out attempting to clean graffiti off of four crosswalks around the city today after it was discovered they had been vandalized Thursday morning.

The crosswalks were vandalized with the word “Kirk,” in reference to recently slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk as well as other religious slogans.

Harrison said the city’s policy is to act quickly in these situations.

“We see graffiti or tagging on public property, we remove it as quick as possible,” he said. “Because the reason people put it there is they want, somehow, to be recognized in a way that most of us don't understand.”

He also said all four pride crosswalks in the city are due to be repainted in the coming spring when weather conditions will permit the paint to dry properly.

“Unfortunately, it seems, rainbow crosswalks… they're a target for a very small minority of people,” Harrison said. “And you have to keep them up if you want the presentation to be respectful. So that's certainly what our plan is.”

The city’s rainbow crosswalks were previously vandalized in 2024 when someone spray-painted a swastika on one of the crosswalks. And also in 2023 when a motorist did a burnout on the crosswalks.

“I think for residents it's a shock and I think we all feel offended,” Harrison said when asked about the crosswalks being vandalized once again.

“We know there's a lot of people looking out for that crosswalk, but it's very difficult to monitor it all of the time.”

He said the incident has been reported to the Salmon Arm RCMP but he has no additional information to share at this time.

ORIGINAL: 2:43 p.m.

Multiple Pride crosswalks in Salmon Arm were vandalized with references to slain American political activist Charlie Kirk.

The three Pride crosswalks in front of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery and a fourth near Blackburn Park were vandalized with references to Jesus, the Bible and slain American conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

The graffiti was discovered on Thursday morning.

Two of the Pride crosswalks downtown were defaced with “Kirk” in large letters, while the third was tagged with “Leviticus 18:22” — referencing an Old Testament verse often cited by anti-LGBTQ activists.

The crosswalk near Blackburn Park was vandalized with the phrase, “Jesus is the truth.”

City of Salmon Arm public works crews have begun work to remove the graffiti from the crosswalks.

Castanet is awaiting replies from police and the city. This story will be updated if more information becomes known.