CSRD says 4 local firefighters sent to assist help with Peachland wildfire

4 local firefighters deployed

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Local firefighters who deployed to assist with the Munro Lake Wildfire. From left to right; Warren Gray, Ryan Anderson, Kyler Banks and Walter Singer

Four local firefighters have answered the call and travelled to Peachland to fight the Munro Lake wildfire currently threatening homes.

In a social media post today the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said four firefighters from around the regional district have left to help fight the fire near Peachland.

“We wish them well, and stay safe,” reads the post.

The firefighters who left include; Warren Gray from the Anglemont Fire Department, Ryan Anderson from the Shuswap Fire Department, Kyler Banks, from the Falkland Fire Department and Walter Singer from the Shuswap Fire Department.

The Munro Lake wildfire is currently estimated to cover 220 hectares near Peachland. Approximately 325 properties are currently under an evacuation order due to the rapid growth of the fire and another 1,114 properties in the area are on an evacuation alert.