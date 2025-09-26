Salmon Arm News

BCWS crews responding to new wildfire south of Seymour Arm

New wildfire in Shuswap

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Location of the wildfire near Beach Bay

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a small blaze south of Seymour Arm in the Beach Bay area.

The fire is located directly east of the Shuswap Marine Park Beach Bay picnic site, which is only accessible by boat. It is suspected to be human caused.

Shae Stearns, BCWS fire information officer, said there are two initial attack crews on site at the wildfire.

“We have two initial attack crews, about eight personnel, responding and they're being assisted by one helicopter,” she said. “Crews are just working on establishing hose lines around the fire.”

The fire is estimated to be one hectare in size and is classified as out of control.

“It’s mainly burning at Rank 1,” Stearns said. “So that means a smoking ground fire with a slow or creeping rate of spread and likely no open flames.”

The wildfire was discovered yesterday afternoon.