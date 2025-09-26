Salmon Arm News

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue secured new five-year agreement with CSRD

Five more years for SVSAR

Photo: Shuswap Search and Rescue Facebook page Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue team members deploying a high angle rope system while on a call on Bastion Mountain.

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue have secured a new five-year agreement with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, which will see the group receive at least $80,000.

At the Sept. 18 CSRD board meeting, directors agreed to sign the agreement.

Jodi Pierce, the now-retired general manager of financial services, wrote in a staff report that SVSAR is a "valued partner organization to the CSRD," supporting the Shuswap Emergency Program during emergencies.

“Additionally, they provide a valued service to the communities at large," Pierce said.

Directors at the meeting were prepared to vote in approval of the agreement, but director Jay Simpson spoke up with concerns he had based on a separate non-profit organization.

“I've got no problem with giving some money to search and rescue,” he said. “My concern stems around the actual agreement itself.”

He said there had been ongoing issues with a non-profit organization in the North Shuswap he referred to as “totally un-transparent, uncommunicative and un-friendly in general.”

Simpson said he was concerned because the CSRD has no access to their meetings.

“The community is upset because of their lack of transparency and lack of forthcoming information,” he said.

He proposed a change to the SVSAR contribution agreement to allow the CSRD to send a representative to sit in on meetings at the organization.

John MacLean, chief administrative officer, said usually contribution agreements are done to keep some distance between the regional district and the organization either for risk management or simply for capacity reasons.

“You're absolutely correct in that currently what we have is a contribution agreement, and if we're unhappy with the provisions of services that are being provided with the funding, our solution right now is to end that agreement and to rewrite it in terms that suit us more,” he said.

He said staff could look into writing those types of clauses into future service agreements if the board wanted, but added he does not recommend it.

“I understand that there's an issue, I also understand it's not with this organization,” said director Marty Gibbons. “I would be concerned about the message we would be sending this organization by dealing with it here.”

Director Rhona Martin of Electoral Area E agreed with Gibbons.

“I think that in this case, this organization have been pretty open,” she said. “They've come and presented to us before, and are grateful we can see what they're doing with it.”

In the end, Simpson agreed his proposed changes would not be necessary for the agreement with SVSAR.

“I'm not suggesting that SVSAR is any kind of a challenge,” Simpson said. “They've been great in the past, so I'm certainly in favour of this.

“This is a discussion that I'll have with the chair and CAO at some point in the future.”

MacLean told the board the agreement included a few changes requested by the SVSAR. The wording of contributions of “not less than $80,000” would allow the board to increase its contribution without rewriting the agreement.

Other measures included in the agreement were a 365-day termination clause, as the organization has a mortgage on the building they are based out of, and changes to the insurance term because the group “cannot promise that nobody will ever sue the CSRD because they are upset about a SAR task.”

Staff told the board the new insurance term language had been reviewed by a lawyer and would still protect the CSRD.

The board voted unanimously in favour of authorizing the contribution agreement.