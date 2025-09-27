Salmon Arm News

Water-conscious youth sought to join the Shuswap Watershed Council

Youth representative wanted

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District A view of Shuswap Lake from Branch Road in Eagle Bay.

The Shuswap Watershed Council is looking to add some youthful perspective to their organization by adding a youth representative to the council.

In a statement released on Thursday, the SWC announced they are looking for a youth representative to join the team for a two-year term.

“We are seeking a youth between the ages of 19 and 30 who lives in the Shuswap to join the SWC and provide input and a youth perspective to our work on water quality protection and improvement, invasive species prevention, water safety, communications, and advocacy,” said Erin Vieira, program manager for the SWC.

“Previous committee experience isn’t necessary, but candidates should have a keen interest in the watershed.”

The youth representative position is an unpaid volunteer position; however, any expenses associated with attending meetings or events will be compensated.

The SWC said a candidate will be selected and join the council in December of this year.

To learn more about the position or submit an application you can visit the Shuswap Water Council website.

The deadline for submitting an application is Nov. 15.

The SWC is made up of representatives from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Adams Lake Band, Splatsin te Secwepemc, District of Sicamous, Regional District of North Okanagan, three Provincial government agencies, science and academia, as well as members-at-large.

The organization has also reached out to Salmon Arm’s mayor and council, inviting them to appoint an elected representative to the SWC.