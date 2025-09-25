Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm announces move to stage one water restrictions as of October

Water restrictions easing

Photo: Pixabay.com Salmon Arm to downgrade water restrictions to stage 1 on Oct. 1

Salmon Arm is preparing to ease up on water restrictions, set to move from stage 2 restrictions down to stage 1.

In a social media post, the City of Salmon Arm said stage 1 measures would take effect on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Under stage 1 restrictions, residents are permitted to water three days a week, before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Watering days are based on address groupings, which can be found on The City of Salmon Arm’s water restrictions webpage.