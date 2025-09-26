Salmon Arm News

Check out Salmon Arm's first ever Art Fest at the Farmers' Market this Saturday

Art festival this weekend

Photo: Johann Vincent Photography Residents browse goods for sale at the Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers' Market

Salmon Arm is hosting its first Art Fest in the Ross Street Plaza on Saturday, in partnership with the Downtown Farmers’ Market.

Attendees can expect a vibrant celebration of art and artists from across the region showcasing beautiful works in a variety of mediums.

“Visitors can explore bold wildlife paintings, delicate ink drawings, textured mixed-media pieces, expressive photography, and environmentally inspired works,” said Althea Mongenson, membership and community coordinator for Downtown Salmon Arm.

“The event offers an opportunity to engage directly with artists, learn about their creative process, and experience the cultural richness of the Shuswap.”

Artists featured at the event will include Verna Brown, Frieda Martin, Patricia L. Smith, Jennifer Dodds, Sarah Hope, Leilani Ambrose, Sara Wiens, Jennifer Chernecki, Rebecca Shepherd, Cori Torres, Isabelle Gervais, Olive Dodd and Jerre Paquette.

The event is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.