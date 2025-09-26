Check out Salmon Arm's first ever Art Fest at the Farmers' Market this Saturday
Art festival this weekend
Salmon Arm is hosting its first Art Fest in the Ross Street Plaza on Saturday, in partnership with the Downtown Farmers’ Market.
Attendees can expect a vibrant celebration of art and artists from across the region showcasing beautiful works in a variety of mediums.
“Visitors can explore bold wildlife paintings, delicate ink drawings, textured mixed-media pieces, expressive photography, and environmentally inspired works,” said Althea Mongenson, membership and community coordinator for Downtown Salmon Arm.
“The event offers an opportunity to engage directly with artists, learn about their creative process, and experience the cultural richness of the Shuswap.”
Artists featured at the event will include Verna Brown, Frieda Martin, Patricia L. Smith, Jennifer Dodds, Sarah Hope, Leilani Ambrose, Sara Wiens, Jennifer Chernecki, Rebecca Shepherd, Cori Torres, Isabelle Gervais, Olive Dodd and Jerre Paquette.
The event is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More Salmon Arm News
- Two dead, one injuredCanada - 6:00 pm
- Kids celebrate the New YearKamloops - 6:00 pm
- RV goes up in flamesKelowna - 5:24 pm
- Blind pup needs your helpBC - 5:00 pm
- Property assessments are outBC - 4:15 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Obi Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library