Salmon Arm News

Farmers' market credited with helping Sorrento's only public toilet stay accessible year-round

Thankful for bathroom help

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District office in Salmon Arm

The Sorrento Village Farmers’ Market was thanked for its role in resolving a potentially smelly situation at a recent Columbia Shuswap Regional District board meeting.

At the Sept. 18 CSRD board meeting, the board approved grant in aid requests for several electoral areas including $6,150 for the Sorrento Village Farmer’s Market.

Director Natalya Melnychuk, representing Electoral Area G, thanked the farmer’s market for its role in keeping the only public bathroom in Sorrento open year round.

“I am very grateful to the Sorrento Village Farmers' Market for continuing to carry the operating costs of the one and only vault toilet that exists in the commercial area of Sorrento,” she said.

“This has been an ongoing issue of people defecating behind buildings, et cetera, because if this is not in operation, we're without a public restroom on a very busy Trans-Canada Highway.”

The board agreed unanimously to authorize the grant-in aid funding, which included $9,000 for the Golden Senior Youth Basketball Association, $2,000 for Wildsight Revelstoke, $2,000 each for the Silver Creek Fire Department and Falkland Fire Fighters Association to pay for a Halloween fireworks show, and $1,000 for The Deep Water Quests Society to help with insurance costs.

The Sorrento Valley Farmers' Market has operated the vault toilet in Sorrento with grant-in aid funding from the CSRD since May of 2020. It is located at the west end of the Sorrento Shoppers Plaza beside the tourist information station.