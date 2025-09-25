Salmon Arm News

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery hosts a night of fun and comedy as Charlie Demers performs on Oct. 2

Gallery invites you to laugh

Photo: Salmon Arm Art Gallery Charlie Demers comes to Salmon Arm for an evening of stand-up comedy at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery Oct. 2

The Salmon Arm Art Gallery is hoping to brighten your day with an unforgettable night of comedy when Charlie Demers performs at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery on Oct. 2.

The show is part of their ongoing Shine a Light exhibition which is focussed on mental health challenges and taking actions of hope and healing.

Demers is a frequent guest on CBC Radio’s hit comedy show The Debaters and a juno award winning stand-up comedian.

Joining Demers for this night of laughter and fun will be the quick-witted and occasionally unpredictable Faris Hytiaa.

“We are so excited to offer this intimate comedy show as part of the Shine a Light exhibition which explores mental health challenges with an emphasis on actions of hope and healing,” said Christie Watson, executive director of the Salmon Arm Arts Centre.

“Laughter, joy and connection are essential to our wellbeing, and we are looking forward having Charlie and Faris stop by for the evening to help us out with that.”

Tickets for the show can be reserved by emailing i[email protected], by phone at 250-832-1170 or in person at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery at 70 Hudson Ave. NE.