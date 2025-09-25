276078
Salmon Arm News  

Former Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino to be honoured with public memorial service

Public memorial for Ogino

Luc Rempel - Sep 24, 2025 / 5:00 pm | Story: 574182

Sicamous residents are being invited to honour the life of former Fire Chief Brett Ogino at a public memorial service on Sunday, Oct. 5.

The memorial was announced in a statement on the District of Sicamous website.

“This traditional fire service will pay tribute to Fire Chief Ogino’s 28 years of dedicated service and the lasting contributions he made to Sicamous throughout his life,” reads the statement.

The event will begin with a procession on Main Street at 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at Eagle River Secondary School.

In the statement, the district encouraged attendees to arrive on foot for the memorial due to the limited parking availability at the school.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover the costs of the memorial. As of the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised $1,150 towards a goal of $2,400.

Ogino joined the Sicamous Fire Department in 1995 and served as Fire Chief for 16 years before his retirement in 2024. He died on Aug. 20 of this year.

