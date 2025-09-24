Salmon Arm News

SDC says majority of farmers supports rail trail; blames nine farms for construction delays

9 farms blamed for delays

Photo: Splatsin Development Corporation Section of the Shuswap North Okangan Rail Trail next to Mara Lake

The Splatsin Development Corporation says the majority of farm owners along the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail are in support of the project, and a minority group of about nine farmers is to blame for current construction delays.

The SDC released a statement on Tuesday, in what it said was an effort to address "ongoing questions around agricultural access" and provide “context to the current delays.”

“Farm access has never been denied,” said Grahame Go, CEO of SDC, in the statement. “We’re also preparing multiple designated entrances where needed so equipment can move safely.”

Some farmers protested the opening of the Enderby section of the rail trail in May of last year. Protesters said they objected to the crossing agreements being offered and instead wanted registered easements.

In its statement, the SDC said rail trail partners have offered registered agricultural easements at “historic access points,” however a small number of landowners are looking for “expanded rights.”

“What we cannot do is convert a public trail into a series of private driveways or permanent commercial stands,” Go said. “Those requests go well beyond fair use, and would compromise a community amenity built for everyone.”

He said a permit process has been put in place to allow for farm stands along the trail without “disrupting its public purpose.”

“We will continue to work with local farmers to address concerns and ensure this project creates benefits for agriculture as well as the broader community," Go said.

More than 100 agricultural land reserve properties are adjacent to the rail trail, and the majority are happy with the terms offered by the rail trail partners, according to the SDC.

“Based on regional district data, roughly nine landowners — less than 10 per cent of those directly adjacent — are objecting,” Go said. “That means more than 90 per cent of neighbours are onside or satisfied.

"We respect every farmer’s perspective, but we also have a responsibility to the wider community, which has consistently supported this project.”

The SDC news release included statements from several local farmers voicing support for the rail trail including Mike Steiner, a farmer in Mara.

Steiner said the community made a collective decision years ago to increase property taxes to buy the abandoned rail line for the public trail.

“Now, a small group of farmers is managing to stop the project entirely with demands that go well beyond what was ever in place with the rail companies," the statement said.

“It’s time for decision-makers to prioritize the public interest over the demands of a select few.”

Go said the rail trail project is a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” and the SDC are committed to "ensuring agricultural needs are respected" while moving forward with the project.

Many sections of the rail trail have been completed, but rail trail partners are waiting for final approvals from the Agricultural Land Commission for construction on areas within the agricultural land reserve between kilometre 15 and kilometre 49.

A section of the rail trail along Mara Lake was recently re-opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony following a short closure for culvert installation.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail operates as through a joint agreement between the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the Regional District of the North Okanagan and Splatsin te Secwépemc.