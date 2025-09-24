Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm Mounties looking for owners of electronics, family photo album found in Walmart
Lost items given to police
Photo: Castanet File Photo
RCMP shoulder patch
Salmon Arm police say they are looking to return some lost electronics and a photo album to their rightful owners after the items were turned in by the local Walmart.
Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said on Sept. 9, the Salmon Arm Walmart turned over items from their lost and found to the local police department.
“Salmon Arm RCMP are now in possession of several cell phones, a laptop, and a family photo album,” he said.
“Owners may claim with detailed description of their lost item within 90 days.”
If you believe one of these items is yours, contact the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment by calling 250-832-6044.
