276078
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm Mounties looking for owners of electronics, family photo album found in Walmart

Lost items given to police

Luc Rempel - Sep 24, 2025 / 9:29 am | Story: 574171

Salmon Arm police say they are looking to return some lost electronics and a photo album to their rightful owners after the items were turned in by the local Walmart.

Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said on Sept. 9, the Salmon Arm Walmart turned over items from their lost and found to the local police department.

“Salmon Arm RCMP are now in possession of several cell phones, a laptop, and a family photo album,” he said.

“Owners may claim with detailed description of their lost item within 90 days.”

If you believe one of these items is yours, contact the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment by calling 250-832-6044.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

277801


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736
Real Estate
5206435
933 Harvey Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
279423


281200


Send us your News Tips!


275858


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Eggshell
Eggshell Shuswap BC SPCA >




271973


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
274099