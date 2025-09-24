Salmon Arm News

CSRD green lit spending $100,000 more to improve popular Shuswap boat launches

Facelift for boat launches

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Current state of the Markwart Road boat launch in Sorrento

A pair of popular Shuswap boat launches will be seeing serious improvements as the Columbia Shuswap Regional District moves forward with plans for upgrades.

At the Sept. 18 CSRD board meeting, Denise Ackerman, community parks and recreation coordinator, submitted a report requesting authorization to use an additional $100,000 from the Electoral Area G community works fund to pay for upgrades to two boat launches in the area.

In her report, Ackerman said the launch and dock at Harbour Road in Blind Bay and the dock at Markwart Road in Sorrento are aging, and the existing fibreglass docks no longer conform to current provincial regulations.

“The Harbour Road boat launch and docks at Harbour Road and Markwart Road are over 20 years old, and are in poor condition,” she said.

“In particular, the launch at Harbour Road is in disrepair, and during periods of low lake levels has required closure during the boating season.”

The Harbour Road boat launch in Eagle Bay is one of the most popular boat launches in the Shuswap, according to the Shuswap Tourism website.

The site features a public toilet, garbage receptacles and parking spaces for about 15 vehicles with trailers.

Funding for the replacement of the Harbour Road boat launch and the dock at Markwart Road was approved in the 2025 budget. However, Ackerman said quotes have been higher than what was originally in the budget.

The CSRD has budgeted $125,000 for the Harbour Road launch replacement, but the work has been quoted at $151,542, plus an additional $40,894.25 to replace the dock.

The 2025 budget included $25,000 to replace the dock at the Markwart Road boat launch, but the quote staff received was more than $40,890.

Directors at the Sept. 18 board meeting passed a motion authorizing the additional $100,000 in funding, which will allow for the upgrades to move forward.