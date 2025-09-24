Salmon Arm News

CSRD seeking feedback on draft solid waste management program

Talking trash with the CSRD

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District The Salmon Arm Landfill, operated by the CSRD

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is trying to get residents excited about talking trash.

In a statement on its website, the CSRD announced it is launching a survey so residents can submit feedback on a draft of the new Solid Waste Management Plan.

“Waste isn’t free. Every item discarded carries a cost, from the resources used to make the item to handling, processing and its environmental impact,” said Ben Van Nostrand, general manager for environmental and utility services.

“Effective waste management builds climate resiliency, operates efficiently, and keeps costs sustainable for the community. We want to hear from residents about their priorities. This survey will help us do that.”

Community members in areas across the regional district are being invited to submit feedback.

Residents can find links to the survey for their specific regions as well as a copy of the draft solid waste management plan on the CSRD’s website.

The regional district will also be hosting events to allow for in-person discussion of the Solid Waste Management Plan draft.

Residents can have coffee, cookies and discussions with CSRD staff about waste management on four different days in October.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, there will be an event at the Revelstoke Community and Aquatic Centre from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The CSRD will be in Golden at the Golden Seniors Centre on Thursday, Oct. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Another event will be held at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. And finally, an event will take place in the CSRD boardroom in Salmon Arm on Wednesday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will also be a series of pop-up events held at landfills and transfer stations across the region to give residents more opportunities to ask questions and share their ideas.