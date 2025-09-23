Salmon Arm News

Transmission line maintenance means eight hour planned outage in Sicamous next week

Eight hours without power

Photo: District of Sicamous Painted electrical boxes in Sicamous

Sicamous residents are being warned to prepare for an eight hour planned power outage on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The District of Sicamous advised residents of the upcoming outage in a statement on its website.

“On Saturday, Oct. 4, BC Hydro will conduct an eight-hour planned power outage in the Sicamous area to perform critical maintenance on the transmission line serving the region,” reads the statement.

“In order to ensure the safety of BC Hydro crews, power to infrastructure must be turned off and this work must take place during daylight hours.”

Residents who will be directly affected by the outage should have already received notice about the outage from BC Hydro.