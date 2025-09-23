Salmon Arm News
Transmission line maintenance means eight hour planned outage in Sicamous next week
Eight hours without power
Photo: District of Sicamous
Painted electrical boxes in Sicamous
Sicamous residents are being warned to prepare for an eight hour planned power outage on Saturday, Oct. 4.
The District of Sicamous advised residents of the upcoming outage in a statement on its website.
“On Saturday, Oct. 4, BC Hydro will conduct an eight-hour planned power outage in the Sicamous area to perform critical maintenance on the transmission line serving the region,” reads the statement.
“In order to ensure the safety of BC Hydro crews, power to infrastructure must be turned off and this work must take place during daylight hours.”
Residents who will be directly affected by the outage should have already received notice about the outage from BC Hydro.
More Salmon Arm News
RECENT STORIES
- Drunk crashes through hotelYellowknife - 3:13 pm
- Help needed to clear snowKamloops - 3:10 pm
- One of the hottest years yetWorld - 3:10 pm
- Lights out at 100s of homesKelowna - 3:01 pm
- Bus routes expandingVernon - 2:48 pm
Real Estate
#704, 1947 Underhill Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Braeburn Shuswap BC SPCA >
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2025 Castanet.net