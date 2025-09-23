Salmon Arm News

Firefighter pulls collapsed Sorrento man from burning home

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District A residential fire destroyed a house, shop, RV and vehicle in Sorrento early in the morning on Sept. 20

A firefighter rescued a Sorrento man from a burning home after he collapsed from smoke inhalation during an early morning fire over the weekend.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District released a statement Tuesday a harrowing rescue while crews battled a house fire in Sorrento on Saturday.

The Shuswap Fire Department responded to a fully involved residential structure fire in the 2200-block of Peterson Road in Sorrento early Saturday morning.

“The first fire crew on the scene was alerted by a resident that there was one man still inside the burning structure,” reads the statement.

“Fire personnel immediately sized up the situation and determined entry to the building was possible.”

A firefighter entered the burning building and successfully pulled the man to safety. The CSRD said the man had fallen to the floor after becoming overcome by smoke.

When firefighters arrived, the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

BC Ambulance crews at the scene assessed the rescued man and transported him to hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

A home, shop, vehicle and RV were fully destroyed by the fire.

The CSRD said the fire was considered fully under control by approximately 4 a.m. and some firefighters remained on scene to monitor the situation until around 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the CSRD said it has not been deemed suspicious in nature.