Salmon Arm-Shuswap MLA unconcerned about speaking engagement at controversial conference

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm-Shuswap MLA David Williams

Salmon Arm-Shuswap MLA David Williams brushed off any concerns about speaking at We Unify’s 2025 Reclaiming Conference last weekend, despite criticisms of the conference levelled one year ago by BC Conservative party colleague and Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar.

In 2024, while he was a member of BC United, Milobar criticized BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad for speaking at the conference in 2023. Milobar, who was quoted in a BC United press release, called it an alt-right conference featuring "racist" and “extremist” speakers.

When asked whether he knew his BC Conservative party colleague had previously spoken out against the conference, Williams said he did not.

“Everybody's entitled to their opinion,” he said. “I would disagree with that, though.”

Castanet reached out to Milobar to see if his opinion on the event had changed since joining the BC Conservatives, but did not hear back from the MLA as of the time of writing.

“[There was] nothing too radical about it,” Williams said. “I actually spoke there, and I addressed democracy.”

Other speakers at the conference this year included Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant, Caylan Ford, a former UCP Alberta candidate who resigned over white supremacist comments, and Dr. Dennis Modry, a co-founder of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a group pushing for Alberta separatism.

Williams spoke at the conference on Sunday, Sept. 21.

“You can pull up the video of the panel that I was on, and it was basically talking about media, talking about what we can do to get things better for democracy, so that actually people have a view, and so the average person is heard,” he said.

As of the time of writing, the We Unify YouTube channel did not have a video posted showing the panel Williams was on.

Williams said he is not responsible for what other speakers may have talked about.

“We live in a free country, everybody's entitled to their views,” he said. “That doesn't mean I agree with them, and it doesn't mean that the majority of people agree with them, but again, that's their view.

“People should make up their own mind on what they believe. I believe in seeing both sides.”