Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm Mounties searching for rightful owners of lost canoe

Police look to return canoe

Luc Rempel - Sep 22, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 573882

Police in Salmon Arm are looking to reunite a lost canoe with its rightful owners.

Mounties said they recovered the vessel on Monday and are looking to return it to its legal owner.

“If you’ve lost your canoe, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP with a detailed description, contents of the canoe, and likely location it may have been found,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

The Salmon Arm RCMP detachment can be contacted by calling 250-832-6044. They have asked anyone looking to discuss the canoeto reference file number 2025-5642.

