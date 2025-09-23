Salmon Arm News

City of Salmon Arm says residents will soon be able to choose paperless billing with expanded online services

City preps to go paperless

Photo: Luc Rempel Summer-time exterior of Salmon Arm city hall

Salmon Arm residents will soon be able to go paperless as the city has announced plans to expand its online services.

In a social media post on Sept. 18, the City of Salmon Arm announced plans to offer new online services for residents and businesses.

These services will include the ability to view property tax notices, utilities bills and other bills on the Salmon Arm website, as well as an option to opt-in to receive bills electronically rather than in the mail.

“This rollout is part of modernizing city services to provide greater convenience and accessibility,” reads the post.

No date has been given as to when the new services will be available.

At the Sept. 8 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Patrick Gramiak, chief financial officer, said he is also hoping to introduce the ability to make online payments through the website at some point in the future.

He said the team is hoping to roll out online payments at some point later in the fall.