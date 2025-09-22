BCHL News

Silverbacks can't close out comeback, lose 4-3 to Trail in shootout

Silverbacks fall in shootout

Photo: Kristall Burgess Photography Two Salmon Arm Silverbacks battle it out with one Trail Smoke Eater at the game on Saturday

Despite late-game heroics from rookie forward Brady Logue and a fantastic net-minding performance from Daniel Dirracolo, the Salmon Arm Silverbacks had to settle for a shootout loss on Saturday to the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters.

Logue scored once and got an assist on a goal from John Lumsden, while Tanner Walos scored the Silverbacks' other goal. Zach Coutu, Christian Kim and Drew Anastasio were the goal scorers for Trail.

Logue scored unassisted late in the third period to force overtime, but Salmon Arm couldn't capitalize on a power play in the extra frame.

Trail won in a shootout on a goal from Erik Pastro.

Salmon Arm goalie Daniel Dirracolo put on a great performance despite the shoot out loss, he made 40 saves over three periods and the overtime. Trail’s net minder Cooper Michaluk also had a solid game with 28 saves on 31 shots.

Announced attendance at Rogers Rink on Saturday night was 1,063.

The Silverbacks are sitting at 1-0-0-1 after their two game home stand.

The club will hit the road this week for Alberta, with games Friday in Spruce Grove and Saturday in Blackfalds.