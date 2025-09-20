Salmon Arm News

CSRD director says a detour during a recent closure of Highway 1 was 'a gong show' and caused several minor accidents

Detour a 'disaster' for locals

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada Facebook page An aerial view of the aftermath of the fatal collision on the Trans-Canada Highway Aug. 29

A fatal accident that closed the Trans-Canada Highway near the end of August detoured traffic down a rural back road near Malakwa, which resulted in "a gong show," according to one Columbia Shuswap Regional District director.

The fatal collision between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle closed the highway for approximately six hours on Aug. 29.

CSRD directors said the resulting detour — down the rural Cambie-Solsqua Road, which travels parallel to the highway on the other side of the Eagle River — was “a gong show.”

At the Sept. 18 board meeting of the CSRD director Rhona Martin, representing rural Sicamous, expressed concerns over the way the detour was handled during a closure of Highway 1.

Martin described the detour as "a gong show" and “a disaster,” for people living in the area.

“There were people that were pulling over and were almost stopping on the train tracks. There were people that were not respecting rules and regulations at all. And for the people that live over on the Cambie-Solsqua way, it was a disaster,” she said.

Martin said she had heard about several minor accidents that occurred on the road during the highway closure.

“I'm bringing it here to the board, so maybe it will get a little bit of attention out there. People will talk about it, and we can get somebody to the table to say, 'hey, we need to do a better job of this,'” she said. “I mean, when there's a fatality, it's hours, and people get frustrated… tempers flare and some crazy things happen.”

John McLean, chief administrative officer said it would be timely to have a representative from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT) present to the board.

“I think the last time we had the district manager to talk largely regarding the Bruhn Bridge project, but some other things, was some time ago,” he said. “It's likely timely to have them come in and give an update.”

Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson said she had spoken to MOTT about the detour during the closure.

“I think there was a plan, but resources didn't make it to their points, and I did talk to MOTT regarding that,” she said.

She suggested setting up a meeting between Martin, Sicamous and the ministry to discuss plans for any future closures of the highway between Malakwa and Sicamous.