Ribbon cutting ceremony for Sicamous section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail draws local dignitaries

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Kupki7 Michael Christian and other local dignitaries cut the ribbon on the Shuswap Okanagan Rail Trail near Sicamous.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held after re-opening a section of the Splatsin te Secwépemc / Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail along Mara Lake on Sept. 10.

The Sicamous Ferry Society provided shuttle service from downtown Sicamous to the ribbon-cutting site at kilometre 0.5 and following the ceremony a luncheon was held at the Sek’emaws (Sicamous) Health Centre, hosted by Sicamous Economic Development and the Sicamous Ferry Society.

The rail trail partners released a statement about the event on the CSRD and RDNO websites.

Regional politicians and representatives of the rail trail partners were in attendance at the event including representatives from the MLA’s office and greetings from the MP’s office and the Government of Canada.

“Today’s ribbon cutting is another important milestone for the Splatsin te Secwépemc and our neighbours,” said Kukpi7 (Chief) Michael Christian.

“Each section we open reconnects communities to one another and to the land, and shows what we can accomplish when First Nations, local governments, volunteers and donors work together in a good way.”

“We look forward to completing the full corridor so families can walk and ride safely while we continue to care for Secwépemcúl’ecw.”

Natalya Melnychuk, CSRD board chair, said the project brought governments together and helped advance reconciliation goals.

“This is truly an opportunity for us to cross jurisdictional lines and to show what it’s like to build relationships in a good way,” she said.

“It’s a positive project that can show that we are moving towards friendly neighbourly relations and our reconciliation goals.”

The rail trail partners said in the statement they were able to open this section of the rail trail thanks to an Active Transportation Funding contribution agreement from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and the Splatsin te Secwépemc.

They said this funding was used to complete trail surfacing between kilometres 4.5 and 14.8 and will be used to assist in finishing an additional 20 kilometres of trail south of Mara Lake over the next year.

The new section of the trail will remain open as long as the Sicamous Ferry Society has sufficient funds to continue running free ferry rides across the narrows to the trailhead.

A counter installed along the trail has recorded more than 11,000 users of the trail since May.

A new public information bulletin has been put up on the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail website with access details, maps and construction updates.

Further erosion repairs are expected to take place along the Mara Lake section of the trail in the fall and winter once environmental reviews are completed.