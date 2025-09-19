Salmon Arm News
Salmon Arm Silverbacks host Cranbrook to kick off BCHL regular season
Silverbacks open season
Photo: Kristall Burgess photography
Salmon Arm Silverbacks during the warmup of one of their pre-season games
The Salmon Arm Silverbacks will get back to regular season BCHL action on Friday night as they host the Cranbrook Bucks at Rogers Rink for their home opener.
The Silverbacks are hoping to get off on the right foot after finishing the preseason with a 2-2 record.
The club is looking to rebound after a disappointing first-round exit in the BCHL playoffs, when they were swept in four games by the Sherwood Park Crusaders.
The Bucks are coming off a strong season. They advanced to the second round of the postseason for the first time in franchise history.
Tickets for Friday's game are available at the door or online. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
The Silverbacks will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Saturday, when they host the Trail Smoke Eaters.
Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
