Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Thursday, Dec 25
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
281223
Salmon Arm News  

Sicamous rolls out new portable digital radar signs to encourage safe driving

Radar signs to fight speeding

Luc Rempel - Sep 19, 2025 / 11:54 am | Story: 573378

Drivers in Sicamous are being encouraged to watch their speed as the District of Sicamous rolls out new portable digital radar signs.

In a statement on its website, the district said it hopes the devices will help to manage manage speeding in problem areas.

The district purchased the portable digital radar signs thanks to $13,250 in funding from the Vision Zero grant program.

“In accordance with the grant application, the funds were used to purchase portable digital radar signs to address speeding in problem areas, collect speed statistics and determine where additional speed calming measures are needed,” a statement from the district said.

The district said the portable nature of the devices will allow them to “respond to emerging problem areas,” and utilize collected traffic data when considering speed calming measures.

The radar signs are presently installed on either end of the Sicamous Dog Park leading to Old Town Road.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (6)


More Salmon Arm News

280904


274567
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280130
Real Estate
5210910
#114 - 533 Yates Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
280736




Send us your News Tips!


266797


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Tessa
Tessa Shuswap BC SPCA >


280694


258786


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
274300
281208