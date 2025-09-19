Salmon Arm News

Sicamous rolls out new portable digital radar signs to encourage safe driving

Radar signs to fight speeding

Photo: District of Sicamous New portable digital radar sign set up near the Sicamous Dog Park

Drivers in Sicamous are being encouraged to watch their speed as the District of Sicamous rolls out new portable digital radar signs.

In a statement on its website, the district said it hopes the devices will help to manage manage speeding in problem areas.

The district purchased the portable digital radar signs thanks to $13,250 in funding from the Vision Zero grant program.

“In accordance with the grant application, the funds were used to purchase portable digital radar signs to address speeding in problem areas, collect speed statistics and determine where additional speed calming measures are needed,” a statement from the district said.

The district said the portable nature of the devices will allow them to “respond to emerging problem areas,” and utilize collected traffic data when considering speed calming measures.

The radar signs are presently installed on either end of the Sicamous Dog Park leading to Old Town Road.