Sicamous rolls out new portable digital radar signs to encourage safe driving
Radar signs to fight speeding
Drivers in Sicamous are being encouraged to watch their speed as the District of Sicamous rolls out new portable digital radar signs.
In a statement on its website, the district said it hopes the devices will help to manage manage speeding in problem areas.
The district purchased the portable digital radar signs thanks to $13,250 in funding from the Vision Zero grant program.
“In accordance with the grant application, the funds were used to purchase portable digital radar signs to address speeding in problem areas, collect speed statistics and determine where additional speed calming measures are needed,” a statement from the district said.
The district said the portable nature of the devices will allow them to “respond to emerging problem areas,” and utilize collected traffic data when considering speed calming measures.
The radar signs are presently installed on either end of the Sicamous Dog Park leading to Old Town Road.
More Salmon Arm News
- Sugar can be addictiveThe Okanagan Naturopath - 11:00 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
- Intruder on Christmas EveKamloops - 9:00 am
- New Swift album to come?Entertainment - 7:51 am
- King urges kindness, unityEntertainment - 7:49 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tessa Shuswap BC SPCA >
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library