MP Arnold introduces private member's bill aimed at helping victims of crime

Photo: Conservative Party of Canada MP Mel Arnold, left, and Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Mel Arnold has introduced a bill that will require changes to help victims of crime

The Conservative MP for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies introduced Private Member’s Bill C-221, which proposes amendments to the Corrections and Conditional Release Act to ensure that victims of crimes are provided timely explanations of decisions determining the movement and status of criminals that victimized them.

“Victims of crime deserve to be respected, and that means they must be provided with a clear and timely explanation about the status, movements and parole of criminals that have already inflicted pain on their lives,” Arnold said.

“This bill proposes a small, but significant step towards respecting victims. Their rights and those of survivors and their families, must be upheld and prioritized above the criminals that victimized them.”

The bill would provide victims of crime and their families with a timely and accurate explanation upon the sentencing, and prior to the release of, an offender - while also avoiding the false comfort of misleading parole eligibility dates.

The legislation would also ensure victims and their families are provided timely and accurate explanations concerning the movements of an individual within the prison system, and prevent arbitrary denial of victims’ participation at parole hearings.

This bill has been tabled by Conservative MPs in four successive legislatures. In the last parliament, Bill C-320 was sponsored by then-MP for Oshawa Colin Carrie, who brought the bill close to completion when Parliament was dissolved.

The most recent introduction of this bill was seconded by Carrie’s successor, MP Rhonda Kirkland, who added that “victims of violent crime often serve a kind of life sentence alongside their offender. Bill C-221 is an important step in ending the cycle of re-victimization."

A news release from Arnold said the bill’s proposals are inspired by victims’ rights activist and author Lisa Freeman, whose late father, Roland Slingerland, was bludgeoned to death in 1991 in Oshawa. Freeman’s firsthand experience as the family of a victim of crime has compelled her to advocate for victims’ rights — including the measures proposed in C-221.

“This Bill will ensure victims of crime will receive timely and accurate information about parole eligibility and other releases of offenders who committed crimes against victims and families,” said Freeman. “The bill will lessen the load carried by victims.”

“I am so pleased that MP Arnold has picked up this nonpartisan and positive bill that will make a positive difference, and I applaud Lisa Freeman’s years of hard work on behalf of victims and their families,” said Carrie. “I hope parliamentarians get behind this Bill and pass it as soon as possible.”

“I am honoured to sponsor this bill that is an extension of the hard work and determination of Ms. Freeman and Dr. Carrie,” said Arnold. “Victims of crime across Canada deserve our compassion and respect, and I look forward to working with all Parliamentarians to move this bill to completion.”