Salmon Arm News  

Elvis Stojko, figure skating champions coming to Salmon Arm for Stars on Ice Holiday Tour

Elvis Stojko coming to town

Luc Rempel - Sep 18, 2025 / 1:00 pm | Story: 573099

Legendary Canadian figure skater Elvis Stojko is coming to Rogers Rink in Salmon Arm to perform at the Stars on Ice Holiday Tour on Saturday, Dec. 20.

Along with Stojko, the show will feature a cast of Olympic, national and world champion figure skaters including Kaetlyn Osmond, Nam Nguyen, Ekaterina Gordeeva, Satoko Miyahara, Jeremy Abbott, Gracie Gold, Mirai Nagasu and Ryan Bradley.

General admission tickets are $30, and tickets for on-ice seats are also available for $100.

Tickets are on sale now and available online through the Stars On Ice website or in person at the Salmon Arm Silverbacks box office.

The box office is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

