Falkland water system shut off until 6 p.m. for repairs

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Map of the area affected by today's water system shutdown in Falkland

Some Falkland properties will be without water Thursday as the Falkland water system will be turned off to allow for repairs.

Water was shut off as of 8 a.m. Thursday and is expected to be turned back on at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the water system shut off in a statement on its website.

“Please keep adequate water on hand as water service interruption may be longer than noted,” reads the statement.

“Once service is restored, you may note discolouration from sediment in the water system.”

The regional district said the discolouration is not harmful as the water has been disinfected.

The CSRD said residents can expect some air to be present in the piping following repairs. Running a garden hose or cold water bathtub faucet for several minutes is advised as a way to eliminate air in the pipes and clear any water discolouration.

Users of the Falkland water system were put on stage 3 water restrictions earlier this month as part of the CSRD's efforts to fight drought conditions in the Salmon River watershed.