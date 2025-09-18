Salmon Arm News

Sicamous councillors concerned over growing number of fast-moving e-bikes, electric scooters

Sicamous councillors say fast-moving electric scooters and e-bikes on local sidewalks and roads are a growing concern.

Mayor Colleen Anderson is calling on parents to ensure their children are taught how to safely operate their electric scooters or e-bikes.

During a Sept. 10 meeting, councillors discussed a letter from resident Monica Cooper who was concerned about e-bikes and scooters speeding along Sicamous sidewalks.

“I just want to acknowledge Monica Cooper's letter about bicycles,” said Coun. Bob Evans, who initially raised the issues in the letter.

“We should not have bicycles, especially with the advent of e-bikes …the speed with which they're going, on our sidewalks," Evans said.

Mayor Colleen Anderson agreed with Evans, and said the district office had been getting a lot of complaints about them even being driven on the road.

“They're quiet and they're fast," Anderson said.

She said she's noticed many of the kids operating e-bikes and scooters are not wearing helmets, “so it’s a safety thing as well.”

Anderson said she hopes parents are spending extra time teaching their kids how to safely drive on public roads.

“I think this is one of the things where technology is faster than the government,” said Coun. Siobhan Rich. “And I think [RCMP] Sgt. [Murray] McNeil is trying to address this and work with the community by trying to educate and how these fit in.”

Rich said she thinks the legislation has not caught up to new fast-moving electric modes of transportation.

“I've actually seen our RCMP out, and they're just really trying to educate and keep everybody safe, because we just don't need a bad accident,” she said. “So kudos to them.”

In August, the RCMP's McNeil issued a statement reminding residents electric dirt bikes are not legal to drive on local roads.

Anderson said she believes it is parents' responsibility to ensure their kids are operating any electric mode of transportation safely.

“It's just not up to the RCMP, it's up to parents to make sure that they're having that conversation with their kids,” she said.

Coun. Pam Beech said she thinks enforcing helmet usage is an important first step.

“We have to really start to clamp down and enforce the helmets, and not just for kids,” she said. “Everybody needs to wear a helmet because the adults are setting an example for the kids.”

Cooper’s letter called on council to pass a bylaw preventing electric bikes and scooters from riding on the sidewalk.

Council did not move forward with any motion to pass such a bylaw, but Anderson said the district is continuing to work on “getting the message out” and encouraged parents to educate their kids on safe handling of e-bikes and scooters.