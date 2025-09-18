Salmon Arm News

B.C. government loses bid to recoup $750K in legal fees

Province can't recoup fees

Photo: Castanet File Photo In 2012, flash flooding around Sicamous, B.C., triggered the evacuation of 350 people, and swept a 72-year-old man to his death near Nelson

The B.C. government has failed to recoup $750,000 in legal costs from a couple it claimed blamed the province for dozens of houseboats devastated in a flood.

The ruling, handed down Tuesday by B.C. Supreme Court Gordon Weatherill, stemmed from a June 2012 flood caused by a major spring runoff in Sicamous, B.C.

Flash flooding in the area cut off road access and drinking water supplies to hundreds of residents. About 350 people were forced to evacuate from their homes, and a 72-year-old man died after being swept into a fast-moving creek near Nelson. All told, the event saw the federal government transfer B.C. $3.8 million to cover damages, according to Public Safety Canada.

In one case, water swept away rocks, logs, a truck and other debris — lodging them under a bridge and causing the waterway to back up and overflow its banks. The resulting floods caused significant damage to Waterway Houseboats Ltd., Vinco Holding Ltd., and 63 Individual houseboat owners.

The impacted companies and houseboat owners sued the B.C. government, the District of Sicamous and Bryan and Constance McLaughlin, who owned the bridge.

After a complex 57-day trial in 2019, Weatherill found the defendants were jointly and severally liable to pay the houseboat owners about $335,000 in damages.

All of the defendants appealed, but before it went to trial, they entered into settlement agreements with 47 of the houseboat owners. The agreements released those involved from paying the cost of litigation.

In 2020, however, the B.C. Court of Appeal set aside Weatherill’s ruling, finding the province did not owe a duty of care to the plaintiffs. The ruling also largely dismissed appeals from the McLaughlins and the District of Sicamous, and upheld the initial ruling that found both were liable.

“As a result of the appeal, the province was wholly exonerated from fault for the flood and Sicamous and the McLaughlins were held to be liable,” wrote the judge in his latest ruling.

Having won its appeal, the province would normally seek legal costs — which it claimed totalled $750,000 — from the main plaintiffs, Waterway Houseboats Ltd., Vinco Holding Ltd. and the houseboaters.

B.C. chose not to seek legal costs from Sicamous because the regional district “did not vigorously ‘point a finger’ at the province or suggest that the province was the culprit that caused the flood,” wrote Weatherill.

In court, the B.C. government said it would also be “unreasonable” to target the individual houseboat litigants because they had bought or rented the houseboats from Waterway Houseboats Ltd. The company, argued provincial lawyers, was “driving the litigation bus” with the owners and renters essentially “along for the ride.”

But because the two companies were now insolvent, struck from the corporate registry, and unable to pay their costs, the B.C. government turned to recover its legal costs from the McLaughlins. The province argued that the McLaughlins’ vigorous defence, which included blaming the province, justified the unusual step.

The McLaughlins opposed the province's claims, arguing B.C. should be seeking court costs from the companies and houseboat owners who filed the initial lawsuit and were ultimately unsuccessful in court.

The McLaughlins said they were not negligent in rebuilding their bridge, claiming they had reasonably relied on the province's approval and specifications. They also said they did not try to blame the province, but rather argued that if their bridge was found to be at fault, it was because they had followed the province's direction.

In his decision, Weatherill said there was no dispute that the province was entitled to its legal costs. He also found that given the circumstances of the flood, the complex set of legal actions “warranted a fulsome airing” in court with all parties involved.

The judge added that there was nothing the McLaughlins did to cause the province to be brought into the court action.

“I do not accept the province’s position that because Waterway and Vinco are insolvent, special circumstance exist,” said Weatherill.

“I do not consider it would be just, fair or equitable for the McLaughlins to bear the province’s costs.”

The judge dismissed the province's application, ordering it to bear its own legal costs for the trial and appeal.