Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for help finding an orange mountain bike stolen from the back of a pickup truck

Help find stolen bike

Photo: Castanet File Photo Top lights of an RCMP pickup truck

Mounties are asking the public for assistance locating a mountain bike that was stolen from the back of a truck in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP said on Aug. 31, officers received a report from a woman who said an orange Norco Aurum downhill mountain bike was stolen from the bed of her pickup truck which was parked on 10 Street NE.

The mountain bike had no pedals installed when it was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident or who sees an orange Norco Aurum mountain bike is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP by calling 250-832-6044 and reference file number 2025-5091.