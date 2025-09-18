279882
280756
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for help finding an orange mountain bike stolen from the back of a pickup truck

Help find stolen bike

Luc Rempel - Sep 17, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 572870

Mounties are asking the public for assistance locating a mountain bike that was stolen from the back of a truck in Salmon Arm.

Salmon Arm RCMP said on Aug. 31, officers received a report from a woman who said an orange Norco Aurum downhill mountain bike was stolen from the bed of her pickup truck which was parked on 10 Street NE.

The mountain bike had no pedals installed when it was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident or who sees an orange Norco Aurum mountain bike is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP by calling 250-832-6044 and reference file number 2025-5091.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

279423


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280130
Real Estate
5203065
141-3400 Wilson Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$645,000
more details
280909


278144


Send us your News Tips!


279483


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Stevie
Stevie Shuswap BC SPCA >


277771


258786


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
273132
277168