Salmon Arm News

Chase RCMP detachment temporarily closed, but Mounties say officers are still on duty

RCMP detachment shuttered

Photo: Castanet File Photo FILE - An RCMP shoulder patch

The Chase RCMP detachment is closed until next week, but Mounties say it won't have any impact on policing in the area.

“The only impact is to administrative tasks, most of which are internal,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Castanet.

“Some public-facing services such as criminal records checks will be temporarily unavailable, however all critical emergency services remain available.”

RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said residents can still reach local police officers during the closure.

“The Chase RCMP main number is still in service and if people need to speak to an officer or report a crime they still can,” said RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano.

An outgoing message when Castanet phoned the detachment on Tuesday said it would be closed all week. Urano said callers could hear such a message if there are no officers in the building, but he said callers can choose to be routed to RCMP dispatch to reach an officer if need be.

When Castanet asked why the detachment is closed, Urano's answer implied a staffing shortage.

"Officers are working in Chase, just the office is closed to allow the staff well deserved time off," he said.

Village of Chase CAO Joni Heinrich said she was "not aware" of any issues or closures at the RCMP detachment when asked about the situation.

Mounties said there is no impact to 911 service in Chase, and people are still urged to dial 911 in case of an emergency.

The Chase RCMP detachment provides policing for Chase, Chase Creek, Monte Creek, the North Shuswap, Pritchard, Seymour Arm, Sorrento and Turtle Valley.

The office is normally open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. Regular hours are expected to resume on Monday.