CSRD staff want to push provincial government for changes to mattress recycling

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District The Salmon Arm Landfill, operated by the CSRD

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff say they will not sleep peacefully until the provincial government agrees to make changes to mattress recycling regulations.

At the upcoming Sept. 18 CSRD board meeting, Ben Van Nostrand, general manager environmental and utility services, will present a report he authored on upcoming changes to the Extended Producer Responsibility program.

The EPR program is an environmental policy under B.C.'s recycling regulations that holds producers accountable for end-of-life collection and recycling of the products they produce.

“They fulfill this by forming non-profit stewardship agencies, like Recycle BC, which operate widespread curbside and drop-off depot recycling services,” Van Nostrand said.

“Local governments across B.C. have shown strong support for including mattresses in an EPR program.”

Typically, this involves a small fee attached to the sale of certain products to help pay for their eventual disposal costs.

He said local governments have pushed for the inclusion of mattresses in an EPR program as far back as 2012, and the issue was pushed at a Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in 2014.

The provincial government themselves even called for an EPR program for mattresses and foundations in an action paper released in 2021, according to Van Nostrand.

“However, in July 2025, the province informed the CSRD, through the BC Product Stewardship Council, that mattresses and foundations have been removed from any updates to the Recycling Regulation,” he said.

Van Nostrand said mattresses “pose unique challenges” for recycling and disposal due to their size and makeup.

“They are extremely expensive to landfill,” he said. “They take up substantial amounts of airspace and tend to bounce out of the garbage, making compaction difficult and damaging machinery.”

He also noted these items must be handled carefully because they can house bed bugs and bodily fluids.

The CSRD developed one of the province’s first mattress recycling programs in 2014, and it remains one of the only regional districts to recycle every component of mattresses and boxsprings.

As part of this program, Van Nostrand said mattresses in the CSRD are shipped to recycling facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

Since the program started in 2014, the CSRD has recycled more than 68,000 mattresses.

However, Van Nostrand said it is one of the most expensive recycling programs the CSRD operates, with the program costing the CSRD $119,624 in 2024.

Van Nostrand said provincial government staff said they changed their minds on the EPR program for mattresses over concerns the program would pose additional financial hardships on consumers.

“CSRD staff are deeply concerned about this logic,” he said. “The CSRD has been subsidizing mattress recycling since 2014, and residents are paying this subsidy either through taxation or tipping fees.

“An EPR program would force the producers of mattresses to include in their selling of a mattress a fee to cover the collection and recycling.”

He said this would ensure only those purchasing mattresses would pay for the recycling of it, “not the entire community.”

His report includes a recommendation to send a letter to the Minister of the Environment and Parks expressing the CSRD’s concerns over the exclusion of mattresses and foundations from the upcoming changes to EPR programs.

The motion will be voted on by directors at the Sept. 18 CSRD board meeting.