Salmon Arm police arrest 27-year-old woman after drunken disturbance at local pub

Photo: Glacier Media Rear lights of an RCMP cruiser

Police arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly yelling and refusing to leave a Salmon Arm pub.

Salmon Arm RCMP said officers received a report about an intoxicated person causing a disturbance at a pub on Aug. 29.

“A staff member reported an intoxicated person had entered the pub, and was yelling, blocking the entrance, and refusing to leave,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“Police attended and arrested the 27-year-old female for causing a disturbance and being intoxicated in a public place.”

Hodges said the woman was held in cells until she sobered up and was later served a violation ticket for public intoxication.