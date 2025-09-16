Salmon Arm News

Shuswap SPCA asking Salmon Arm residents to watch for loose hedgehogs in Little Mountain area

SPCA seeks hedgehog help

Photo: Shuswap SPCA Baby hedgehog recently found in the Little Mountain area of Salmon Arm

The Shuswap SPCA is asking the public to keep an eye out for hedgehogs on the loose in the Little Mountain area.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, the SPCA said a mother and baby hedgehog had been brought into the shelter after the pair were found near the Salmon Arm Tennis Club.

In a social media post on Monday, the SPCA said an even younger hedgehog was found later in the same area.

“This raises some concerns that there may be more hedgehogs still out there,” reads the post. “While our staff are actively sweeping the area, we are unable to access private properties.”

The shelter is asking residents living in the Little Mountain area near Okanagan Avenue SE to pay extra attention for tiny, lost hedgehogs in their yards, gardens or along nearby trails.

The SPCA said the hedgehogs could be escaped pets, and the goal is to ensure the animals are “safe and cared for.”

Anyone who spots a hedgehog is asked to contact the SPCA immediately to ensure the safety of the little animals. The SPCA is also looking for information about where the hedgehogs came from, and if they have an owner.

The Shuswap SPCA can be reached at 250-832-7376 or [email protected]