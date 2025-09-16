Salmon Arm News

Sicamous council looks to make a difference with five resolutions at UBCM convention

Photo: Luc Rempel Sicamous will present five resolutions at the upcoming UBCM Convention

Sicamous mayor and councillors plan to make the most of the upcoming Union of BC Municipalities convention.

At the District of Sicamous council meeting on Sept. 10, Campton Hancock, deputy corporate officer, gave council an update on plans for the upcoming UBCM convention which will be held in Victoria from Sept. 22 to 26.

UBCM conventions give municipal politicians the chance to meet with provincial ministers and discuss issues they feel are of high importance.

“The theme this year is ‘charting the course’ to reflect the increasingly complex landscape that local governments are navigating, and emphasize the partnerships and cross regional collaboration that supports effective planning and long term outcomes,” Hancock said.

“At the convention, some advocacy tools that council will be exercising include resolutions and ministry meetings.

“But the networking and the presence at the convention itself adds huge value to our community.”

Sicamous council has five resolutions that will be presented at the convention, on topics including compensation for road rescue services, a municipal infrastructure planning library, provincial oversight of water, streams, wetlands and riparian areas, increased defense against invasive mussels and provincial reforms to bail administration.

“The next tool that council is going to be involved in is meeting with ministers,” Hancock said, adding council has five minister meetings lined up.

Sicamous council will meet with the Minister of Health to talk about the new Sicamous Health Centre and the prospect of a lab, as well as the Minister of Transportation and Transit to discuss the R.W. Bruhn bridge project.

They will also meet with the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs to talk about infrastructure and the wastewater treatment plant, and the Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship to discuss watercraft inspection stations and riparian area permit processing times.

The final meeting for Sicamous council will be with the Attorney General to discuss provincial reforms for bail administration.

“I think that this represents a wide breadth of issues or challenges or opportunities that are really relevant, not only to Sicamous, but to our region,” Hancock said.

“And also a really good opportunity for council to bring some positive energy and a solution based mindset to these provincial conversations.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson said she would be attending the meeting with the Attorney General on behalf of Sicamous as well as on behalf of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

“I think that we do have some great resolutions going in,” she said. “We're meeting with the ministers that we want to make a difference with, so I'm feeling pretty good about going into those meetings.”

Mayors and councillors from municipalities and regional districts all over the province will be heading to the UBCM convention in Victoria from Sept. 22 to 26.