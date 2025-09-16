279882
Salmon Arm News  

British-Canadian saxophonist Len Aruliah comes to Salmon Arm on Thursday, Sept. 25

Len Aruliah plays the Nexus

Luc Rempel - Sep 15, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 572525

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club is welcoming British-Canadian saxophonist and composer Len Aruliah to the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Aruliah frequently plays shows in Vancouver and London with his own jazz quintet. He has also played with jazz musicians and groups including the Bristol European Jazz Ensemble, Paul Weinreb, Gene Pitney and the Hot Orange Big Band.

He recently finished a European tour with the Hackney Colliery Band.

When he’s not on tour, Aruliah studies at the Banff Centre with Canadian Jazz legends Hugh Fraser and Kenny Wheeler.

Aruliah’s music features lyrical melodies and counterpoint along with a variety of grooves and rhythmic styles.

He will be joined on stage by a group of Vancouver-based jazz musicians including Joe Poole on drums, Nick Peck on piano, Allan Johnston on bass and Jared Burrows on guitar.

Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation, and coffee, tea and treats will be available at the intermission.

