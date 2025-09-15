Salmon Arm News
Construction causes two-hour early morning closures on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke
Morning closures on Hwy. 1
Photo: DriveBC
Section of the Trans-Canada Highway subject to daily 2-hour closures during the early morning
Drivers are being warned that construction on the Trans-Canada Highway will require daily two-hour long road closures in the early morning hours.
Ongoing construction work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and MacDonald Snowshed is expected to cause two hour closures from 3:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 12:30 a.m. until 2:30 a.m. on Sundays and Mondays.
The construction zone is located about two kilometres west of Glacier National Park.
Motorists are also being advised to expect up to 30 minute delays and single lane alternating traffic at any time when driving through the construction zone.
