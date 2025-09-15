Salmon Arm News
BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad to attend Pizza and Politics event in Salmon Arm tonight
Rustad at pizza and politics
Photo: BC Conservative Party
BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad
BC Conservative Party Leader John Rustad will be in Salmon Arm on Monday for a pizza and politics event hosted by an area MLA.
Salmon Arm-Shuswap MLA David Williams is hosting a pizza and politics event on Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn located at 1090 22 St. NE in Salmon Arm.
The event is open to everyone.
