BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad to attend Pizza and Politics event in Salmon Arm tonight

Rustad at pizza and politics

Photo: BC Conservative Party BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad

BC Conservative Party Leader John Rustad will be in Salmon Arm on Monday for a pizza and politics event hosted by an area MLA.

Salmon Arm-Shuswap MLA David Williams is hosting a pizza and politics event on Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn located at 1090 22 St. NE in Salmon Arm.

The event is open to everyone.