Drunk driver caught by Salmon Arm RCMP driving 20 km/h under the speed limit

Going slow nets DWI

Photo: KTW file photo RCMP officer instructing a driver to pull over

A drunk driver was caught by Salmon Arm Mounties after they noticed a vehicle going 20 kilometres per hour under the speed limit.

On Aug. 27, Salmon Arm RCMP said police on patrol saw a white Dodge Journey exit the highway onto 10 Avenue SW at a very slow speed, before continuing to drive at 30 kilometres per hour.

“The vehicle was stopped and the 54-year-old female driver had blood shot eyes and slurred speech,” said Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson.

“The driver claimed her last alcoholic beverage was at 5 p.m. the previous day.”

Hodges said police conducted a breath demand which resulted in a fail reading.

The Dodge Journey was impounded for 30 days and the driver was issued a 90 driving prohibition.

Police further referred the matter to RoadSafetyBC.