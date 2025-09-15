Salmon Arm News

Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm re-opened after fatal collision

Hwy 1 cleared after fatal

Photo: Contributed Stock image of police lights.

UPDATE: 9:24 a.m.

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway closed for a fatal pedestrian collision this morning has been re-opened.

The one kilometre stretch of Highway 1 between 10 Avenue SW and 10 Street SW was closed after an early morning pedestrian collision resulted in the death of one man.

Emergency crews have cleared the highway and it is re-opened to traffic in both directions.

Salmon Arm RCMP is looking for witnesses or dash cam footage of the incident which took place at around 12:10 a.m. this morning.

Anyone with information, or who were in the area at the time of this incident and have not provided a statement to the police, are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP directly at 250-832-6044, reference file 2025-5462.

ORIGINAL: 7:52 a.m.

A stretch of the Trans Canada Highway in Salmon Arm is closed Monday morning as Mounties investigate a fatal pedestrian collision.

A man went into cardiac arrest after being struck by an eastbound vehicle on the Trans Canada Highway, just east of 10th Ave SW, Sept. 15, at 12:10 a.m., RCMP said in a media release.

Shortly after emergency crews arrived on the scene, the man had succumbed to his injuries. He is not believed to be local to Salmon Arm.

"The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been cooperative with the investigation," RCMP said.

"Driver impairment is not suspected to be a factor."

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service police were called out to assist with the investigation.

That section of the highway has been closed and is expected to re-open later in the morning. A de-tour with flaggers has been setup.

Police are seeking witnesses and dash camera footage from the area.

A detour available via 10th Ave SW.

Anyone with information, or who were in the area at the time of this incident and have not provided a statement to the police, are asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP directly at 250-832-6044, reference file 2025-5462.