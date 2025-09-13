Police seeking info after red Jeep crashed into Blind Bay home, fled scene
Jeep crashed into home
Police in the Shuswap are asking the public for help in tracking down the driver of vehicle who crashed into a home Thursday night before driving away.
In a press release Saturday morning, Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said a witness saw a red Jeep lose control on a corner just before 10 p.m. on Thursday and crashed into the garage of a home on the 2500 block of Golf Course Drive in Blind Bay.
The driver then drove off at a “high rate of speed.”
The crash caused “significant damage” to the garage door, Const. Hodges said.
Police are now seeking any surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at around 9:55 p.m. on Thursday night.
Anyone with any information about the incident has been asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference file 2025-5372.
