Police seeking info after red Jeep crashed into Blind Bay home, fled scene

Jeep crashed into home

Photo: File photo A red Jeep crashed into a home in Blind Bay Thursday night.

Police in the Shuswap are asking the public for help in tracking down the driver of vehicle who crashed into a home Thursday night before driving away.

In a press release Saturday morning, Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP said a witness saw a red Jeep lose control on a corner just before 10 p.m. on Thursday and crashed into the garage of a home on the 2500 block of Golf Course Drive in Blind Bay.

The driver then drove off at a “high rate of speed.”

The crash caused “significant damage” to the garage door, Const. Hodges said.

Police are now seeking any surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at around 9:55 p.m. on Thursday night.

Anyone with any information about the incident has been asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference file 2025-5372.