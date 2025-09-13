43-year-old Mara man found guilty of sexually assaulting and choking his ex-wife

Photo: Luc Rempel 43-year-old Mara man convicted of sexually assaulting his ex-wife while choking her

WARNING: The contents of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

A 43-year-old Mara man has been convicted of sexual assault while choking.

However, it will still be more than 10 weeks until the man and his victim find out what his sentence will be.

On Friday, Sept. 12, in the Salmon Arm Law Courts, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith presided over a sentencing hearing for a man accused of one count of sexual assault while choking.

The man cannot be named due to a routine publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim.

The charge against him stemmed from an incident that took place in his ex-wife’s trailer in the Mara area on Aug. 28, 2020. Smith said since neither party disputed that sexual activity had taken place that night, the primary issue in the case was whether his ex-wife had consented.

The evidence presented at the trial mainly consisted of testimony from the man and his ex-wife about what occurred that night. Both parties agreed the man showed up at his ex-wife’s trailer and asked to spend the night.

Smith went over the testimony of the ex-wife's version of events. She told court she agreed to let the man lie down with her. She fell asleep, and woke up to him touching her.

“She told him she was upset with him and did not want to have sex,” Smith said. “He started rubbing her vagina over her clothing. She told him to stop.”

In her testimony, the woman said she repeatedly told the man to stop, but he instead put his hand over her mouth before penetrating her. She said the man began choking her with both hands while having sex with her.

She also said he pushed a dildo into her vagina while his penis was still inside her, which she said caused pain comparable to childbirth.

The woman said after he finished sexually assaulting her, he told her “he knew she liked it and wanted it and that it was not that bad,” Smith said. The judge noted the man was asked about this phrase during his testimony, and he did not deny saying this.

The 43-year-old man put forward a different version of events.

He said he did not force his ex-wife to have sexual intercourse, and he didn't hear her say no at any point. He also denied putting his hands on her throat.

Smith said he did not believe the man’s testimony.

“It leaves me with the impression of being a narrative that he contrived to accord with what he incorrectly believed would be sufficient to establish that the sexual activity in question was consensual,” he said.

“I reject his testimony and accept hers.”

Smith found the man guilty on one count of sexual assault while choking.

Judge denies request to revoke bail

Following the guilty verdict, Alison Buchanan, Crown prosecutor, submitted an application asking for the man’s bail to be revoked.

She cited the recent case of James Plover, who is accused of the murder of his ex-wife, which happened while he was on release conditions for a previous domestic violence incident.

Smith disagreed and noted the 43-year-old man had travelled to Salmon Arm for the trial, demonstrating he was unlikely to be a flight risk. He said he had not seen any evidence to suggest the man was likely to attack his ex-wife.

He dismissed the application to revoke bail, and released the 43-year-old man with conditions. These include having no contact with his ex-wife, as well as weekly in-person check-ins with a probation officer.

The court heard the man had been staying in a local homeless shelter during the trial, and he was ordered to continue to stay at the shelter while on his release conditions.

The man’s lawyer, Dominque Verdurmen, said he was currently working with a local CMHA outreach worker to receive help for addiction and mental health issues.

Verdurmen asked for the man receive a pre-sentence psychiatric report to evaluate his likelihood of re-offending, as well as an independent psychiatric report.

The sentencing hearing was adjourned to allow time for the reports to be completed.

The parties will appear on Nov. 24 at the Kamloops Law Courts to set a date for the final sentencing hearing.