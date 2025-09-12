Daily closures at R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous will resume

Photo: Castanet Daily day-time closures of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge on Highway 1 are set to resume next week

The provincial government has announced daily closures of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge are scheduled to resume next week on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The return to daily closures, which will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, was announced on the provincial government's R.W. Bruhn Bridge and Approaches project webpage.

Motorists can also expect single-lane alternating traffic patterns to be in place from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., starting on Monday, Sept. 15.

On the website, the provincial government also reminded motorists to slow down as current reduced speed limits on the Trans-Canada Highway near bridge construction remain in effect 24/7.